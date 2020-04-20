Moving 'Frog Meat' Caught on Camera! After Zombie Chicken, Freaky Video Captures Raw Uncooked Frog Coming to Life

Raw frog meat (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The fear of Coronavirus has also changed the way we look at the eating habits of some people. In fact, it has changed a lot of people's perspectives about eating non-vegetarian food altogether. Amid the growing fears, a freaky video has come online which shows frog meat kept on sale and one of the raw ones moving in the tray! The video was shared by 9Gag, the popular social media platform.

The post reportedly, is a very short clip, barely up to 10 seconds but it is clear it is taken from some market. A lot of raw frogs are kept in the tray, but one of them is seen still alive, probably trying to make an escape as it propels its legs again and again. The video is too freaky and it could even kill your appetite. This reminds us of the video that went viral last year of a zombie chicken. A piece of raw chicken served on a plate was caught moving and even fell off the table. The video had gone crazy viral.

Watch The Video of The Moving Raw Frog Meat:

Scary right! It is not clear as to where the video has been shot. But one of the comments on the 9Gag post gives an explanation as to why the frog could be alive. As one of the comments mentioned, putting salt on these animals delivers a signal to cause muscles to contract. Because of the sodium in salt, the electrical impulse is applied and the legs contract. This may be valid, but it is just too freaky!