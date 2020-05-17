Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan Supports CarryMinati, But Advises Him To Make Better Choice Of Words (Watch Video)

Mukesh Khanna, CarryMinati (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The YouTube VS TikTok fight is about to get bigger, it seems. Popular YouTuber Carry Minati, aka Ajay Nager, made a roast video of TikTok users, after being provoked by TikToker Aamir Siddiqui. As per CarryMinati, his roast video was just one day away from becoming the most-liked non-music video on YouTube, when it was taken down over the grounds of bullying. The supportive voices for Carry were just as much as the people opposing him. Today, a superstar made a surprise entry into this internet war. Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has come out in support of Carry Minati.

Mukesh appeared in a video, posted on Bheeshm International's channel (Producers of Shaktimaan), and voiced that he supports Carry. "His video has been deleted, which is wrong as per my opinion. If videos have to be deleted, then delete all those videos that are problematic," Mukesh said.

But, that was not all. Mukesh is famous for schooling youngsters. He had an advice for CarryMinati as well. "Choose your words and sentences properly. Don't use words and sentences that hurt people's sentiments. I want to tell CarryMinati that people support you and love you, which is why the selection of proper words is important. Sometimes, just because of the poor choice of words, we are proven wrong despite being right," Mukesh concluded his 44-seconds long video.

Watch Mukesh Khanna's Video For Carry Minati Here:

Earlier, viral sensation Hindustani Bhau, who also featured on the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, had come out in support of Carry Minati. Bhau deleted his TikTok account to show support to the YouTuber.