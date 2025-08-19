Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for his role in Shaktimaan, recently shared his unfiltered opinion on Ektaa Kapoor’s iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Known for speaking his mind, Khanna criticised the show for portraying women in negative roles. Mukesh Khanna Reveals That He Rejected Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Says 'I Am Against the Way She Projects Women in Her Daily Soaps'.

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ektaa Kapoor – See Post

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ektaa Kapoor for Showing Women As Selfish

During an interview with Filmygyan, Khanna said, “Aapka kya attitude hai? Aapko fikr nahi hai ki aap morals ki esi-tesi kar rahe ho, ghar ke system ki Aisi Taisi kar rahe ho. Aap Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi jaise shows late ho jismein 6 auratein jhumka-bindi lagakar bolti hain, ‘Dekhti hoon tumhari shaadi kaise hoti hai.’ All women are shown as selfish. Hamare desh mein aisi auratein nahi hain — and still it became so popular.” Mukesh Khanna Hates Ekta Kapoor’s 2008 Show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki and The Reason is a Tattoo!

Mukesh Khanna Calls Out Ektaa Kapoor’s Shows

Khanna believes that female characters in Kapoor’s shows are often made to look vamps or selfish, which does not reflect reality but gained massive popularity nonetheless. This is not the first time the outspoken star has criticised the industry. He recently questioned the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Ranveer Singh for a Shaktimaan movie adaptation.

Mukesh Khanna Debuts in Gujarati Film 'Vishwaguru'

The actor, celebrated for his roles in Mahabharat and Shaktimaan, recently debuted in Gujarati cinema with Vishwaguru, released on August 1, 2025. He is also set to reprise his iconic Shaktimaan role in an upcoming audio series with his company, Bheeshma International. Mukesh Khanna Takes a Sly Dig at Sonakshi Sinha, Says ‘Ramayan and Mahabharat’s Rerun Will Help People Like Her Who Have No Knowledge’.

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Wins Hearts

Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned with its second season, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. The show has been well-received for blending modern values with the emotional core that made the Virani family a household staple.

