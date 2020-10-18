Remember the power outage that hit Mumbai and hell broke loose? Yes, netizens lost it and took to social media to complain and talk about the discomfort they faced. Many even made funny memes and jokes about the power cut situation in Mumbai. But the backstory of the ways the situation is being tackled is no joke. Recently a few videos are going viral that show MSEB (Maharashtra State Electricity Board) employees working tirelessly to fix the problem. These videos also show the engineers risking their lives by getting on harnesses for the citizen of Maharashtra. Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, Govt of Maharashtra shared videos and pictures of men at work showing how they have been risking their lives. The videos and messages are so hard-hitting that they even garnered business tycoon Anand Mahindra's attention who said that he would "think about the daredevils before complaining again".

Mr Dayanand Kamble shared the tweet saying, "#Mumbai's power was cut off on Monday. The main reason for this was the channel in Khandala Ghat. There was a big breakdown and the channel was broken. MSEB employees have been working tirelessly for four days in a row...HATS..OFF.."

Check Tweet From Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre:

#Mumbai's power was cut off on Monday. The main reason for this was the channel in Khandala Ghat. There was a big breakdown and the channel was broken. MSEB employees have been working tirelessly for four days in a row...HATS..OFF.. pic.twitter.com/WfUwNWPkhI — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 17, 2020

In yet another tweet he wrote, "As many as 100 engineers & staff were working day & night to restore the Kalwa-Talegaon (Powergrid) channel of Mahatrans. Despite the fog & continuous rain, the workers risked their lives to finally restore power supply. Hard work is still going on to restore light for us..."

Check Tweet:

Anand Mahindra retweeted the video saying, "I will think about & pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again..." highlighting how important it is to empathize with people who work so hard that we as citizens get the facilities like water and electricity at the comfort of our homes. Check Tweet:

I will think about & pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again...👍🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/XcoxO4AD7j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 17, 2020

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Saturday said it will be making a suo motu hearing on the Mumbai power outage next week about the rare citywide power outage paralysed Mumbai on October 12, halting suburban train services, trapping people in lifts and disrupting work-from-home adopted by millions during the ongoing pandemic.

