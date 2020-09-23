Mumbai, September 23: Parts of Mumbai and adjoining suburbs faced a deluge-like situation with intense rainfall continuing for several hours. This was the second day in a row when the city was hit by incessent rains - which are unusual during the final week of September. Netizens took to social media to share pics and videos of waterlogging. Mumbai Rains: COVID-19 Dedicated Nair Hospital Flooded Due to Heavy Overnight Downpour in City, Watch Video.

Apart from Mumbai, the neighbouring satellite cities of Navi Mumbai and Thane also recorded waterlogging in several areas. Key arterial roads were flooded due to the heavy downpour, which led to traffic logjams.

Visuals of Mumbai Rains Havoc Shared on Twitter

Desh ke alag hisso me ab to logo ne sweater bhi pahan'na shuru kar diya hai, lekin mumbaikars ab bhi raincoat me. Ye #Mumbairains jo naa karaye! pic.twitter.com/95uxTNN7dF — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) September 23, 2020

Massive Waterlogging in Several Parts

The entire city is fully submerged in water!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/c1Ny5V3o9s — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) September 23, 2020

Waterlogging at Sanpada-APMC Road

#MumbaiRains: Due to heavy rain, waterlogging at Sanpada-APMC Road opposite MEFCO Market at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Y599A9Xpby — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) September 23, 2020

Waterlogging at Wadala Char Rasta

#MumbaiRains: Heavy waterlogging at Wadala Char Rasta in Mumbai. Follow live updates: https://t.co/8Cvgya7QJe pic.twitter.com/qEuRb1nf5Z — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) September 23, 2020

'Near G/S Ward Office'

Waterlogging at Belapur NMMT Bus Depot

Watch: Waterlogging at Belapur NMMT bus depot due to heavy rainfall in #NaviMumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/a92YuTiNFe — Nation First News Channel | आईना सच्चाई का (@channel_nation) September 23, 2020

In a tragic demise, two security guards of Nathani Residency, a high-rise located in Mumbai, died after being stranded in the lift in the building's basement. The rainwater had reportedly accumulated to alarming levels inside the basement which led to their death, reports said. The guards had went to the basement to open a valve for water supply.

