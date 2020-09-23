Mumbai, September 23: Heavy rains lashed financial capital causing severe waterlogging in several places. According to a video clip shared by ANI, Mumbai's Nair Hospital can be seen flooded following heavy rainfall in the city. It is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital. Mumbai continues to be one of the worst affected states in India with the highest number of COVID-19 infected cases and casualties. The total number of coronavirus cases today crossed 56.46 lakh mark on Wednesday and the death toll increased to 90,000.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 173 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Earlier in the day, BMC declared a holiday for all private and government establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. The commissioner further appealed to the public to come out of their homes only if necessary. Mumbai Rains: BMC Declares Holiday For All Private & Govt Establishments, Except Emergency Due to Heavy Downpour & Waterlogging.

Nair Hospital Flooded Following Heavy Rains, Watch Video:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded following heavy rainfall in the city. It is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 173 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/DLPOWe2gPc — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall in Mumbai for Wednesday. The heavy downpour also affected the Mumbai local train services. Trains on Central Line, Harbour Line were suspended due to waterlogging on the tracks. Few long distance trains were also rescheduled on the Central Railway.

