MumbaiRains Starts Trending on Twitter With Funny Memes and Reactions as City Experiences Light Showers in March

The weather in the country has become unpredictable more so in the last few months. Last night, as Northern India received heavy showers, parts of Mumbai also received light rains. And as always, amused netizens took to Twitter to share pictures and videos. Those who weren't impressed with the sudden change had more funny memes and reactions to the rainy weather. Since last night, with so many people talking about it, #MumbaiRains is among the top trends on Twitter. Mumbai Rains Funny Memes Trend Online as Parts of The City Experiences Showers in December.

The cold wave has returned in the country with fresh snowfall in parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal and Jammu-Kashmir. Parts of Delhi NCR also received heavy rains, making the temperatures dip in several regions. The weather department warned of more rains and thunderstorms till Saturday, March 7. Delhi experienced heavy rains a week ago due to a cyclonic storm that originated in the Mediterranean region. People of Delhi also took to Twitter last evening to share pics of the rain and thunderstorm situation. The effect of weather change was seen in Maharashtra too, as some parts received unprecedented rainfall. The financial capital of Mumbai received light showers and citizens took to Twitter to give updates from their regions. Some people made funny memes and jokes too.

Check Tweets on #MumbaiRains:

When Rains Remind You of Ex!

Rajnikanth Effect

Yes. Why?

Twitter's The New Weather Update

Me:- Checks outside window!(it's raining) Opens Twitter to confirm if it's actually raining 🤣#MumbaiRains — Dhwani (@dhwani2993) March 6, 2020

Now Gotta Deal With It

Inevitable

The unseasonal rains were reported in western Mumbai like Andheri, Jogeshwari. The year of 2019 saw many instances of unusual rainfall, so looks like citizens of the city are always ready with funny memes and reactions.