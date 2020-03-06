Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash National Capital; IMD Says Light to Moderate Showers to Continue Today

Delhi Rains | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, March 5: The national capital received rains and thunderstorms on Thursday, and some parts also received hailstorm. On Friday as well, parts of the city like Ring Road and Maharani Bagh continue to receive rainfall. The IMD predicted that there will be light to moderate rain most likely over Delhi and adjoining areas during the next two hours.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, around two notches less than that on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather department warned of more rains and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR till Saturday. Reportedly, thunderstorms are expected to peak today in the afternoon. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash Parts of National Capital and NCR, IMD Predicts More Showers.

According to a Skymet Weather app, there is a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced cyclonic circulation is over northwest Rajasthan. A trough from this cyclonic circulation is extending up to East Bihar.

Check ANI tweet:

India Meteorological Department (IMD): Light to moderate rain most likely over Delhi and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours. https://t.co/kfcummNRpu pic.twitter.com/tQCOoJMRfm — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

As per the advisory, owners have been advised to park their vehicles away from trees and hoardings because of the weather conditions. In the month of January too, the national capital was lashed with sudden rainfall.