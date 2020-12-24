Christmas is here and people are in celebratory mode. As the world is excited about the festive occasion, a Muslim man's Christmas preparations have gone viral on Twitter. So much so that his Twitter thread got the attention of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Mohammad Hussain took to Twitter writing that being a Muslim he has never celebrated Christmas. However, this year he won't be going home due to the pandemic and will be celebrating Christmas with his roommates. And as he is learning how to celebrate Christmas, he has taken to social media with funny tweets and hilarious observations on the traditions, customs and celebrations attached to the day. Mohammed says he is "approaching this with anthropological precision. Here are a few observations". Christmas Carols Sung by Man and His Dog Will Put You in a Awwdorable Mood This Xmas 2020! Watch Viral Videos of Nick and Embers Advent Calendar.

Some of Mohammed's observations have garnered a lot of likes and praises. One of it reads, "From the outside looking in, Christmas always seemed pretty simple. I always thought you put up a tree and then gave gifts to the family. This is a lie." And as his tweets went viral, people commented on them giving him better insights into the celebrations. And as more and more people found his observations interesting, he thanked them for helping him during the holiday season. Christmas 2020 Ornaments: From Masked Santa Claus to Toilet Papers and COVID-19 Baubles to Decorate Xmas Trees.

Here's Mohammed's Christmas Tree:

Growing up, my Muslim family never celebrated Christmas. This year I am not going home, because pandemic, so my roommates are teaching me how to have my first proper Christmas. I am approaching this with anthropological precision. Here are a few observations. pic.twitter.com/1WARv5nax4 — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Trudeau replied to the tweet saying, "Yeah, that about sums it up... thanks for sharing what you’ve learned so far. Sophie and I are sending you and your roommates our best wishes this Christmas, and we’re glad to hear you’re enjoying it all so far!"

Here's What Justin Trudeau Replied to it:

Yeah, that about sums it up... thanks for sharing what you’ve learned so far. Sophie and I are sending you and your roommates our best wishes this Christmas, and we’re glad to hear you’re enjoying it all so far! — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2020

Here Comes Observation 1:

Observation 1: Christmas is a part time job that you have from mid-November to the end of December. From the outside looking in, Christmas always seemed pretty simple. I always thought you put up a tree and then gave gifts to family. This is a lie. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Check Out His Observation 2:

Observation 2: People have very strong feelings about their Christmas traditions. If someone is insisting that *certain food* is what you have to eat Christmas morning, because that's their family tradition, DO NOT SUGGEST ALTERNATIVES. They will stab you in the neck. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Here's Observation 3:

Observation 3: You can buy yourself a gift but you can't stuff your own stocking. I don't understand this one but I told my roommate I bought stuff for my stocking and they said that's not a thing. I don't care. I bought myself mint chapstick and I will fake surprise. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Here's Another Funny Observation No. 4:

Observation 4: Your gift budget does not matter. You can set this budget as high as you want but the perfect gift will always be $10 too expensive. There is no winning. Just give up. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Here is Observation No. 5:

Observation 5: There are two streams of Christmas ornaments. The "fillers" and the "keepers". The fillers are the generic ones. The keepers are meant to be more special and unique. This second stream is stored in your family's reliquary to be one day passed on to the children. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Ornaments Are Really Expensive Like Their Names:

Observation 6: ORNAMENTS ARE EXPENSIVE. That cost me $15.99. That's more than three everything bagels. I am furious. For what it cost, you best believe that I am insisting that it be passed on to my great grandchildren. If they break it I will haunt them. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Observation 7: The religious aspect of Christmas is optional. I really like this one. If I was to suggest having a secular Ramadan to my mother she would have a heart attack. I will however be trying to get my family to do a Secret Santa for Eid. The name's being workshopped. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Then Comes the Food!

Observation 8: You need a "menu". Yeah... This one is where they lost me. Last Christmas my family ordered Popeyes and watched a movie. My roommate has an entire menu with wine pairings and desserts planned. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

He also took the time to make awareness about food centres where people can donate money to ensure food for the needy. Mohammed also shared a list of things other than observations he learned about the festival during the preparations. People also shared pictures of their Christmas cookies, trees, wreaths and also about various things related to the festival.

