Christmas is here and people are in celebratory mode. As the world is excited about the festive occasion, a Muslim man's Christmas preparations have gone viral on Twitter. So much so that his Twitter thread got the attention of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Mohammad Hussain took to Twitter writing that being a Muslim he has never celebrated Christmas. However, this year he won't be going home due to the pandemic and will be celebrating Christmas with his roommates. And as he is learning how to celebrate Christmas, he has taken to social media with funny tweets and hilarious observations on the traditions, customs and celebrations attached to the day. Mohammed says he is "approaching this with anthropological precision. Here are a few observations". Christmas Carols Sung by Man and His Dog Will Put You in a Awwdorable Mood This Xmas 2020! Watch Viral Videos of Nick and Embers Advent Calendar.

Some of Mohammed's observations have garnered a lot of likes and praises. One of it reads, "From the outside looking in, Christmas always seemed pretty simple. I always thought you put up a tree and then gave gifts to the family. This is a lie." And as his tweets went viral, people commented on them giving him better insights into the celebrations. And as more and more people found his observations interesting, he thanked them for helping him during the holiday season. Christmas 2020 Ornaments: From Masked Santa Claus to Toilet Papers and COVID-19 Baubles to Decorate Xmas Trees.

Trudeau replied to the tweet saying, "Yeah, that about sums it up... thanks for sharing what you’ve learned so far. Sophie and I are sending you and your roommates our best wishes this Christmas, and we’re glad to hear you’re enjoying it all so far!"

He also took the time to make awareness about food centres where people can donate money to ensure food for the needy. Mohammed also shared a list of things other than observations he learned about the festival during the preparations. People also shared pictures of their Christmas cookies, trees, wreaths and also about various things related to the festival.

