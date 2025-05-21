Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani was spotted showing six with her fingers while seated at the Wankhede Stadium and watching the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match on May 21. The five-time champions outplayed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to move into the IPL 2025 playoffs and this was after they had a poor start to their campaign. While the action was going on in the second innings, Nita Ambani showed six with her fingers and it captured the attention of the cameraman. It was unclear, though, if Nita Ambani made the gesture after Delhi Capitals lost their sixth wicket, but with the picture of the same going viral, fans speculated that it was her indicating that Mumbai Indians were coming for a sixth IPL trophy. Take a look at some reactions below. Mumbai Indians Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs; Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine As Five-Time Champions Eliminate Delhi Capitals.

'6th Trophy Coming'

