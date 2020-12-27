Towards the end of this year, as people look with hope to the news of COVID-19 vaccines, there are also reports of new strain of Coronavirus found. The new mutated virus dubbed as 'COVID20' is said to spread faster which is a reason of worry. Although, works on the vaccine development are in progress, the new coronavirus strain has become a topic of making memes and jokes online. Now the memes too have evolved into a format of 'Original Virus New Strain'. Netizens are sharing set of two pictures under the captions 'Original Virus New Strain' taking a dig at other viruses we have seen.

The first reports of the new variant of coronavirus, called VUI-202012/01, came just about a week ago. Now cases of people infected with the new coronavirus strain are also coming up from Canada, India, Africa. Amid all these reports, travel restrictions and lockdown measures are implemented in many countries. But leaving the serious updates, netizens ensure they add their bit of fun by making memes and jokes. Recently, night curfew in Maharashtra was also the target of new memes. On the same lines of the new virus, new memes are coming up on Twitter.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on 'Original Virus New Strain':

Original Virus New Strain pic.twitter.com/kHmVL5aabO — मी ᴘᴜɴ सम्राट!👑 (@Nautankibaba) December 25, 2020

Original Virus New Strain pic.twitter.com/IwZzdpfQaQ — Nupur Saigal  (@_theaxeeffect_) December 27, 2020

Original Virus New strain pic.twitter.com/V148A3r8As — laura larsun (@LarsunLora) December 27, 2020

Original Virus New Strain pic.twitter.com/AGK8lO2pfB — Cutting Chai☕ (@specialcutchai) December 26, 2020

Original Virus New strain pic.twitter.com/CRGKx1oCwM — Turmeric (@The_Turmeric_) December 26, 2020

The format has got some funny responses for sure. Can you too think of newer versions of viruses other than COVID-19 new strain? Then you too can join in the latest meme trend. Happy meme-ing!

