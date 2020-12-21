As we ready to say a goodbye to the year of 2020, people have pinned a lot of hopes on 2021. After the current year went in full of a pandemic situation, people are looking hopefully at the vaccination process which has already begun in some countries. But things are still looking bleak, following reports of a new strain of COVID-19 in the UK. A rogue new strain of COVID, called VUI202012/01, which reportedly spreads 50 per cent faster has been found in the UK, as cases there continue to surge. This mutation has now become a topic of concern as well as a target to make memes on the oncoming year. #Mutation is trending online as people aware themselves of the latest development in the situation of the pandemic. Funny memes and jokes are trending online, targeting the year of 2021 following the news of Coronavirus mutation.

UK PM Boris Johnson announced a Tier-4 lockdown in the country for Christmas 2020 following reports of the new variant of coronavirus. This stay-at-home lockdown have definitely cancelled Christmas plans for many. Among the restrictions, flights between UK and Italy have also been cancelled. Ever since the updates, #CancelChristmas has been trending online with funny memes and jokes as well. But now, as news about the mutation has spread further, people are not looking at 2021 too brightly. Funny memes and jokes on the oncoming year are trending online, given the situation of a mutated coronavirus.

Check Some Funny Memes and Jokes on Mutation Here:

Smart Wordplay There

Coronavirus Be Like...

People getting acsited for vaccination #mutation Le corona 2.0 pic.twitter.com/A0gzfd7RgN — Damon (@Damon_59) December 21, 2020

Before and After

Pic1: Coronavirus Vaccines are available and safe. Pic2: More lethal mutation of Coronavirus found in UK and Italy. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #UKlockdown #mutation pic.twitter.com/MaRbbgJwqz — The Dark Man (@ConnectDarkman) December 21, 2020

Year 2020 Be Like...

UK PM Boris Jhonson confirms #mutation of Coronavirus with higher spread rate... Le year 2020 be like : pic.twitter.com/UVL0WNjlAO — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) December 21, 2020

How it Looks Now

Just when you thought you are finally done with Covid-19 pandemic & lockdown with covid vaccine ready & rolling out but only to realise another #mutation called #COVID20 already circulating in the UK, just 2020 thing! pic.twitter.com/FZy8H3uF0o — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) December 21, 2020

There Goes 2021

Roaming in 2021

New Year Plans

When you thought it’s a climax , but in reality it just an interval 😣😅😉#mutation pic.twitter.com/8pIwxPQ9ds — Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) December 21, 2020

Restrictions have been taken in countries like UK, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium following the reports of this mutation to contain the spread. Meanwhile, the administration of vaccines have also begun. Let us hope that we are able to emerge out of this pandemic and lockdown sooner and safer.

