The year of 2020 is finally ending in 10 days and while that seems a relief, it may not be so. People may have their plans to ring in their New Year 2021 celebrations, visit their favourite restaurants, go for a drive on the December 31st night and so on. But for those in Maharashtra, the plans may have to change as a night curfew will be imposed starting tomorrow, December 22. Maharashtra government announced to impose night curfew in all municipal corporation areas of the state from 11 pm to 5 am. The curfew will be imposed from December 22 till January 5, 2021. So the Christmas and New Year's Eve 2020 plans made outside may have to be halted for many. Soon #nightcurfew started trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes on the dampened spirit of New Year 2021 party celebrations. New Variant of Coronavirus Detected in UK, Netherlands and Belgium Suspend Flights From Britain; All You Need to Know.

In today's announcement, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also announced a 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine for all the passengers arriving from Europe and the Middle East. All of this has been amid the reports of a new strain of coronavirus being detected in the UK. After UK government announced a lockdown, funny memes and jokes on Coronavirus mutation or tagged the COVID 20 have been trending online. The announcement of night curfew in Maharashtra has similar reactions, joking on the year of 2021. We bring you some of the funniest jokes and memes on #nightcurfew here.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Night Curfew in Maharashtra:

Restaurant Owners Today

#nightcurfew after this news Restaurant and pub owners 👇 pic.twitter.com/PeBeYDLwLq — Wake Up India (@WakeUpI25165933) December 21, 2020

All Those With Plans For 31st Dec

Maharashtrian Govt.- There will be #nightcurfew from 11pm to 6am till 5th January. Le people living in Maharashtra who planned for Christmas and New Year party be like.. #TheBloggerBuddy #MemeAlert pic.twitter.com/q8GbS9pOSS — The Blogger Buddy ™️ (@beingDJ) December 21, 2020

Pack Up!

#nightcurfew public running to reach other states to celebrate new year. #NightCurfew pic.twitter.com/xur3K51nRI — MUKESH CHAUDHARY (@Mukesh4nation) December 21, 2020

No More Night Outs

#nightcurfew announced in Maharashtra People who were enjoying nightouts till now- pic.twitter.com/nlP98EMyj1 — Cutting Chai☕ (@specialcutchai) December 21, 2020

Cries in Corner

No More New Year Plans

#Maharashtra from 22 dec to 2 Jan ppl are planing for 31 #nightcurfew pic.twitter.com/ORGMDHm4j2 — vishal sukhija (@vishalsukhija6) December 21, 2020

The New Years 2021 memes had begun since the start of December itself. But now Mumbaikars who had plans to spend their New Year's Eve outside, may have to alter them all and opt for house parties instead. If you and your friends were among the ones to go out and party together, share these memes and jokes with them instead.

