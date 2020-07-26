National Parents' Day is observed on the fourth week of July every year in India. While the United Nations observes Parents' Day on June 1, some countries celebrate it on different days. National Parents' Day falls a month after Father's Day in June and two months after Mother's Day in May. National Parents' Day 2020 falls on July 26. And as we celebrate National Parents' Day 2020, people have taken to Twitter sharing messages, HD images, wishes and greetings on the importance of parents' in any human's life. People are also greeting wishing their parents for always selflessly proving despite all odds. Parents’ Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Parents’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

You can celebrate the day by appreciating parents for their contribution to your life. You can express the gratitude and tell them how grateful you are for all they have done for you. You can send them thoughtful messages thanking them for all the love and care. People also give them gifts and spend quality time with time showing gratitude towards them. While you can give them presents and take them out on dates on any day, doing it on a Parents' Day will make them feel special and more loved. Happy Parents' Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Family Quotes, Facebook Messages and SMS to Send Greetings of This Observance.

Happy Parents' Day:

#NationalParentsDay National Parents Day ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Parents are the most precious gift of God for us.They help us in every step of life. We can do in return to repay their good will is to treat them with respect and always listen to them. pic.twitter.com/iTyy2f02vl — Rajesh Bhogavalli🇮🇳 (@amrajeshb) July 26, 2020

Thank You!

Parents play an exceptionally important role in our overall development. The sleepless nights they invested in us and unconditional love cannot be forgotten. Today, on parents day, let's do our bit to appreciate all their efforts and love. #ParentsDay2020 pic.twitter.com/PuznsjXjgU — Hitesh Shewale - Patil (@HiteshPatil) July 26, 2020

Thank You For All The Love!

ALL DHFMs have a lots of wishes Happy Parents Day 🥳🤩 Take care of your parents 🤗#MaheshBabuBdayCDP@urstrulyMahesh #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/ihVIgZwQ4e — DHFM Shweta 😊 (@DhfmShweta) July 26, 2020

Thank You For Everything!

Parents are the first people you see in the world, the first human interaction, your first friend and your first love. Dedicating this day to every parent who raises and nourishes each new generations. Happy #parentsday pic.twitter.com/4wSqJfi77d — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) July 26, 2020

Truly Blessed!

I know I am lucky to have parents who love endlessly… to me and each other. Happy Parents Day! pic.twitter.com/Asgzc0gRQo — Mallika Marak (@Babymallika) July 26, 2020

To The Best Humans!

Family plays an important role in the nurture of an individual. Often, parents can be seen providing to the children despite being in lack. While we may not be able to give back to our parents all that they did for us, let's do whatever we can in our capacity. Let's express love and affection and appreciate all their work in our lives. We wish all mothers and fathers a Happy National Parents' Day!

