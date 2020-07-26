Happy Parents' Day 2020! Yes, we may have celebrated the Global Day of Parents just last month, but today marks the celebrations in the United States. The dates differ as it is marked every year on the fourth Sunday of July. Well, the name is explanatory enough to know about this day. Our parents are our strongest support system. Be it in the phase of early childhood, growing from teens to tweens, to as we settle down, we constantly need their support. And this day is all about expressing gratitude to them for the role they play in our lives and help us to be a part of the larger society. So on this occasion, we have got you greetings, wishes and quotes highlighting the importance of parents and how much they mean to us. Scroll on for beautiful Happy Parents’ Day 2020 messages to share with your mother and father. Parents’ Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Parents’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

In the United States, Parents Day is held on the fourth Sunday of July since the year 1994. President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law for "recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children." Parents' Day is celebrated throughout the United States. On this day, children look for greetings, messages and wishes to send their family members, their strongest support system of mom and dad. If you too are also looking for similar messages, don't worry we got you all that here.

Happy Global Day of Parents (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: I was born lucky because I was born to the Most Adorable Parents in the World. Thanks for Making My World So Beautiful. Happy Parents' Day!

Happy Global Day of Parents (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: There Is No Friendship, No Love, Like That of the Parent for the Child. Happy Parents' Day!

Happy Parents' Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Dear Mom and Dad, to Me You Have Been Both a Parent and a Friend, Your Love and Strength Have Given Me the Wings Fly. Happy Parents’ Day!

Happy Parents' Day greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: All That I Really Do Need, It’s Right Here With You. The Most Important Part of My Life, Mom and Dad, It’s You. Happy Parents Day!

Parents Day WhatsApp Stickers

If you are not very good at expressing then you can always let the animated stickers do the talking. Thanks to WhatsApp feature, there are so many different stickers available on the Play Store. You can search for Parents' Day stickers and choose your favourite pack. Or simply click here.

Parents' have a great responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children. And all we have today is because of our parents first so don't miss to tell them how important they are. We hope our messages, quotes and greetings above help to convey your feelings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).