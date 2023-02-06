If you have not been living under a rock, you know that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is swiftly breaking several records and continuing to rule the hearts, minds and theatre screens worldwide. As Pathaan would say, in week two of Pathaan, enthusiasm and craze Abhi Zinda Hai! While fans have been singing praises about everyone from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham to Dimple Kapadia and Siddharth Anand, that special appearance, the pilot in the climax and did we mention Shah Rukh Khan? Shah Rukh Khan Says Pathaan Is a Message of ‘All Indians Are Equal’ in Latest #AskSRK Session.

Two unpopular but much-deserved appreciation posts that have filled social media are for Shridhar Raghavan (screenplay) and Abbas Tyrewala (dialogues). These two geniuses are behind the sheer ease of some of the impactful scenes in Pathaan that make the movie stand apart in a crowd of movies around nationalistic jingoism. And while there are various classic quotes that have become synonymous with Pathaan (Women, Zinda Hai, Jai Hind), here are five impactful dialogues that made a special place in our hearts, even a week after watching the movie! PS: Spoilers ahead!

"Ek Soldier Ye Nahi Puchta Desh Ne Uske Liye Kya Kiya Puchta Hai Wo Desh Ke Liye Kya Kar Sakta Hai" - Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan)

This is one of the most popular, impactful and typically nationalistic dialogues of the movie, which has been teased in the trailers. However, the impact of the dialogue in the movie is sheer genius and will leave you with some feelings for India. For those who are unaware, this line is inspired by a quote from JFK, "Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country."

"Yeh Mere Log Nahi Hai." - Rubai (Deepika Padukone)

For the longest time, we have struggled to make people understand that one evil person or a group of bad people does not define a community. Pathaan does this with a unique simplicity in a scene that makes it immensely impactful. Deepika Padukone’s Rubina or Rubai’s response as she stands up against her country’s ex-ISI chief, which highlights he and his terror-loving ideas do not define her people or her comm, makes for quite an impact. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film Earns Rs 378.15 Crore In India.

"Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, aaahh" - Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan)

Trust Abbas Tyrewala to add comedy to one of the movie's most exciting and appreciated action sequences. And trust Shah Rukh Khan to deliver it to perfection. A wounded Pathaan’s take on this stereotypical dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Mard (1985), while being offered painkillers, followed by his painful scream, is a breath of fresh air from the macho, invincible action hero we have all been used to.

"Tum jahan ho, main yaha se guzar chuka hoon. Iska koi faayda nahi. Kisiko qadr nahi hai. Soldiers ke kafan badalte jaate hai. Aur log do din mein bhul jaenge. Kal main tha, aaj tum ho. fark sirf itna hai ke mai apne aap ko uska aashik samajhta tha aur tum apne aap ko beta samajhte ho. Bharat mata"

Alternate Dialogue:

“Main Jahan khada hu, wahi mera desh” - Jim (John Abraham)

In most action movies, we are used to having black-and-white characters. We know which side to choose. Pathaan managed to capture an antagonist that you relate to, who makes statements you cannot argue with and a story that had our own Pathaan to feel for him (Jim). This interaction between Jim and Pathaan, just a few minutes after his introduction, is sure to stay with you.

"I hate guns." - Nandini Grewal (Dimple Kapadia)

The magic of writing a beautiful scene is when the story, the characters, and the words uttered by them all fall in sync. This sentence by Dimple Kapadia in the movie is a vital part of the story and will be ingrained in your mind long after you leave the theatres. And that is all we will reveal.

Watch Pathaan Official Trailer

The movie was peppered with patriotic, motivational, thoughtful and also tongue-in-cheek dialogues. Pathaan, right till the mid-credits (no more a spoiler, guys), strikes the right chord with the audience with its impactful dialogue. The last one, the fun banter between two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, sees Shah Rukh Khan mouth this dialogue, "Desh Ka Sawaal Hai, Bachchon Pe Nahi Chod Sakte," leaving the audience in splits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).