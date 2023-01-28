In his latest #AskSRK session, a fan told Shah Rukh Khan that Pathaan sends the message that love transcends all race, religion, etc, and that he hopes he will do more to unite Indians. To this the star replied "hum sab ek hi maa aur pita ki santaan hain. Bharat ke. Hindustan ke…India ke." Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan During #AskSRK Session Reveals He's Ready to Visit Theatre in Telugu States But Only With Ram Charan!

View Tweet Here:

If there is one truth it is : ki hum sab ek hi maa aur pita ki santaan hain. Bharat ke. Hindustan ke…India ke. Jai Hind. #Pathaan https://t.co/Cb7L5qrUOa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

