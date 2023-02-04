The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is creating the right kind of noise all over India. The spy thriller has been having a dream run at the box office since its release on January 25, and is also setting new benchmarks for the Hindi film industry. According to reports, the action spy-thriller has already crossed the Rs 700 cr mark worldwide and is now racing towards the Rs 400 crore (378.15 Crore to be exact) mark in the domestic market. It will soon become the highest Bollywood earner ever.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner Rakes Rs 364.15 Crore in India.

Check The Post Which Taran Adarsh Shared:

#Pathaan races towards ₹ 400 cr mark… Commences Week 2 on a SOLID NOTE… Collects in double digits on [second] Fri [Day 10]… Expect BIGGER JUMPS over the weekend… Will cross #Dangal today [Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 364.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/JbYEpQiOcy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2023

Check Out The Follow Up Tweet By Taran Adarsh:

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 10 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)