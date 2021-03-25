Holi festival, the festival of colours is here and since the COVID-19 numbers are back up, we strongly urge you to celebrate at home, virtually. The festival signifies love, brotherhood and harmony. The festival of colours sends across a message of mutual harmony and brotherhood BUT amid the dangerous pandemic that is taking lives every day, you might want to play Holi with Google at home! Confused? Well, we have your back! Google's unique way for users to play Holi on their smartphones or laptops will cheer you up even during this time of despair. All you have to do is search the keyword "Holi" and Google display will burst up with colours after every click of yours. When you click the bowls of colours, splashes will take place on the screen. If the user then keeps tapping anywhere on the screen, colours will keep splashing on the screen giving out a cheerful vibe.

This time will be celebrated in the last week of March i.e. March 29. For this important festival, technology giant Google came up with this unique idea to play Holi at home, without fussing about colour spills or stains. Other ways of celebrating Holi 2021 virtually would be by sharing best and top-trending Holi 2021 wishes and you can find the latest collection here. If you are looking for some of the most popular and latest Holi 2021 greetings and wishes, we have covered for you. there are some hilarious Happy Holi memes that are so relatable for you to LOL at. While sharing honest Holi jokes spread laughter among people, Happy Holi greetings spread positivity too.

Celebrate Holi 2021 Virtually on Google Search Following These Easy Steps:

Go to Google’s search bar on desktop or mobile.

Search for the keyword "Holi"

Firstly, tap on the bowls filled with colours.

Tap anywhere on the search screen.

You'll see your screen splashed with colours after each tap. Continue doing it!

If a user wished to go back to using their smartphones or replaying all over again, Google incorporated a water droplet on top of the screen. The droplet appears automatically. When a user taps or clicks on the droplet, all the colours are washed off, giving the users a blank canvas to play again or to get to work.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).