Rang Panchami, or, Ranga Panchami is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on Phalguna Krishna Paksha Panchami. This is the fifth day of the second fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. It is marked on the fifth day following the festival of Holi. This year, Ranga Panchami 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Panchami Tithi begins at 08:20 PM on March 29 and will end at 9:13 PM on March 30. According to Purnimanta Hindu calendar, Krishna Paksha Panchami of Chaitra month is celebrated as Ranga Panchami. As we celebrate Ranga Panchami 2024, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of Rang Panchami 2024 wishes, Rang Panchami 2024 greetings, Rang Panchami 2024 HD wallpapers, Ranga Panchami 2024 wishes, Ranga Panchami pics which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Holi images and send to your loved ones as Happy Ranga Panchami 2024 wishes and greetings.

Rang Panchami 2024 Wishes & Happy Ranga Panchami Images

In some regions of India, Holi is played on Ranga Panchami and the day usually falls after five days of Holi festivity. In several temples of Mathura and Vrindavan, Ranga Panchami marks the end of Holi festivity. During Ranga Panchami, people sprinkle or smear coloured powder on each other, similar to Holi. However, unlike Holi, on Ranga Panchami, people also splash coloured water on each other. The festival is believed to have originated in Maharashtra and is also known as Shimga. The festival of Ranga Panchami is celebrated with great pomp in various areas of Madhya Pradesh including Ujjain, under which a large number of groups come out on the streets to play Holi.

