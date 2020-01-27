Prince Harry Got a Job of Handyman? Megxit Memes Take New Twist After an Advert of Model’s Uncanny Resemblance to the Royal Goes Viral

Prince Harry Got a Job of Handyman? (Photo Credits: @Wombleemma/ Twitter/ IANS)

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they planned to step back as senior royals as they want to work to be “financially independent.” After the historic discussions with the Queen and senior members of the family, both were granted to lead their lives, separated from the royal duties. Ever since the news of Meghan and Harry’s exit came in, social media was filled with viral memes and jokes, with a section of fans supporting the royal’s decision. #Megxit memes were everywhere! And now it got a new twist. It seems like Prince Harry got a job quick as a handyman. Do not confuse yourself much as it is an advert of a model whose uncanny resemblance to the royal has made Twitterati go wild with so many memes taking over the social media platform. Prince Harry and Meghan’s Exit From the Royals Reminds Desi Twitterati of K3G, Hilarious #Megxit Memes and Jokes Will Make You ROFL.

The now-viral advert shows a bearded model who bears a resemblance to the Duke of Sussex, screwing a bolt on a wall and it reportedly appeared on the Tube across London. People were quick to take it to Twitter poking fun at Prince Harry, that he had found a job, quick post-Megxit. “Looking for a vetted, local tradesperson? Post your job for free,” reads the advert. His ginger beard had that uncanny resemblance to Prince Harry.

Fair play to Harry, he didn’t hang about on his mission for financial independence #Megxit pic.twitter.com/ACLpVhJjDp — Emma Lindsay (@Wombleemma) January 23, 2020

Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work. pic.twitter.com/GKQZCAZwEf — Mark Prisk (@PriskMark) January 22, 2020

Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly. pic.twitter.com/VMyV0Qmgln — Tom Rosenthal (@rosentweets) January 23, 2020

Bet he is a prince of a repairman😉 — BraillecatRacing (@lisakayemundy) January 27, 2020

Good to see him making the transition to become financially independent. — Michael Salmon (@thedigifish) January 23, 2020

Spotted the advert this week on the Jubilee Line 🤣 pic.twitter.com/q0eX5QmE3n — Netza Jack (@NetzaDiamond) January 26, 2020

This is not the first time that people have expressed their support and also poked fun at Harry getting a job. Earlier, Burger King, offered a part-time job to Prince, and the tweet went hilariously viral. It seems like people are worried about Harry becoming financially independent sooner.

Buckingham Palace last week announced the details of their Megxit deal including what all the royal couple have to give up and what they are allowed to keep. Under the new agreement, the couple will have to repay 2.4 million euros, the amount that was spent on Frogmore Cottage by taxpayers and it will remain their UK family home. The Sussexes will reportedly split their time between two countries—Canada and the UK, as they began this new journey to become financially independent.