Mumbai, June 2: Near Prince Harry and Meghan's $14 million property outside of Los Angeles, a flying saucer was reportedly seen hovering. About 25 miles from the couple's house in Santa Barbara County, a mystery circular object was spotted in the highlands above Cachuma Lake.

Tony Moreno, a seeker of unidentified flying objects, saw the disc-like object on Google Earth. The eight-meter-wide circular thing had bizarre lettering on it and seemed to throw a shadow on the ground. UFO Sighted in US Again? Hunters Roaming in Woods Spot Glowing, Cube-Shaped 'UFO' Floating in Sky (Watch Video).

In the summer of 2021, the former royals bought the 18,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom estate in Montecito with 16 bathrooms. Curious unidentifiable items have previously been spotted in the vicinity.

According to the Independent, the Mutual UFO Network has 29 UFO or unexplained submerged object encounters near Santa Barbara between November 2000 and December 2018.

As NASA convened its first-ever public conference on the strange aircraft, there have recently been sightings close to the former royals' residence.

UFO Spotted Near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Mansion

On Wednesday, authorities said that just a small portion of the hundreds of UFO sightings that had been recorded over the previous three decades were truly inexplicable.

According to Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which looks into UFOs, only 2% to 5% of the 800 sightings reported to the Department of Defence over the past 27 years were ‘possibly really anomalous’ — a term used to define ‘events in the sky that cannot be identified’.

The flying objects were generally reported in between 50 and 100 occurrences each month, but the majority ‘demonstrate mundane characteristics of readily explainable sources’, he told the NASA task team.

At the momentous conference, which took place about a year after NASA began a research into the mysterious phenomena, Kirkpatrick also revealed some "recently declassified trends" in UFO reports. UFO Over Stonehenge? Worker Claims ‘Shape-Changing’ Flying Object in Skies Over Heritage Site in England in TikTok Video.

Following a historic UFO Congress hearing in the spring, NASA joined the search for UFOs in earnest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2023 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).