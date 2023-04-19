Mumbai, April 19: After confirming his attendance at King Charles' Coronation a week prior, Prince Harry made a surprise visit at a sports event. During his remarks on Tuesday at an Invictus Games event in Berlin, the Duke of Sussex was seen on a large screen, wherein he made a video call appearance to thank the team, the members of the parliament, the German Prime Minister, and everyone present for their support.

Harry began by speaking in German while donning a navy blue suit and a white shirt. He spoke the phrase "good evening, ladies and gentlemen.” King Charles Coronation III: Prince Harry To Attend His Father's Crowning Ceremony Without Meghan Markle and Kids, Confirms Buckingham Palace.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Prime Minister Wüst, members of parliament, team Germany, and everyone present here tonight for your continued support. We are just 150 days away", the duke concluded.

Prince Harry Speaks German at Invictus Games Event

A snippet of Prince Harry’s speech at the Invictus Games event in Berlin today#aHomeForRespect #IG23 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/71ci4Hm2qA — Dani P4L 🤙🏾 | 🐊 (@ArchLiliHazMeg) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, in order to put an end to months of rumours regarding whether Harry will attend the Coronation ceremony of his father, the latter has recently confirmed his attendance. The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation event at Westminster Abbey on May 6, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

However, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will stay in California, the statement further added. A nearly identical statement to Buckingham Palace was released by Archewell, Harry and Meghan's philanthropic organisation, announcing that the duke will attend the coronation. Prince Harry 'Swore' at His Father King Charles III in Heated Telephone Conversation Over Money, Claims Book.

Moreover, a picture of Harry and Meghan was included in the official coronation souvenir programme that was released on Monday and sold for £20. In a previously seen photograph shot to honour Charles's 70th birthday in 2018, the couple appeared among other members of the royal family.

