Mumbai, April 13: Prince Harry of Britain will not accompany his wife Meghan to his father King Charles' coronation, the couple confirmed on Wednesday, putting an end to months of rumours regarding their attendance in the much anticipated event.

In front of dignitaries and foreign leaders of state, Charles will be crowned in a ritual that has been going on for a thousand years. However, his youngest son's participation had been in question after the 38-year-old harshly lambasted his family in a book and television series. Prince Harry Lawyers Say He Feels Unsafe Bringing Kids to UK.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, will attend the event on May 6 according to Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the duo, while Meghan will stay in California with the couple's two young children. On the same day, Archie, their oldest child, turns four.

According to a representative for Buckingham Palace, "The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey." "Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will stay in California with the Duchess of Sussex”, he added.

Harry and Meghan left their royal responsibilities in 2020 and relocated to California, claiming they wanted to start again and lead independent lives away from the British monarchy’s attention.

They made an agreement with the royal family that they would not participate in any upcoming official royal events or tours, and since they left, they have rarely been spotted in Britain, including for Queen Elizabeth's funeral after a 70-year reign. Prince William and Kate Middleton Won't Watch Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary: Reports.

Personal Disclosures

Following their departure, tensions quickly arose, and recently Harry published a memoir that revealed personal details about the British royal family. The couple also made an appearance in a Netflix documentary series.

They made a number of allegations, one of which was that some royals, including stepmother Camilla and brother William, the heir to the throne, had leaked information to tabloid publications in an effort to protect or boost their reputations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).