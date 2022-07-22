Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's maximal fashion sense is something that has always remained in the headlines. The actor is well known for his sartorial statements and out-of-the-world looks! If it's Ranveer Singh walking on a red carpet or flying for any movie promotion, fans will definitely see some quirky cloth experiment. Recently, Ranveer bared it all as he posed naked on a Turkish rug. This time the bold actor posed for Paper Magazine, and without any doubt, netizens reacted with memes, trolls and jokes targeting his fashion choice on social media. The official handle of the magazine did a feature story on Ranveer Singh and shared pictures of the actor posing stark naked. Ranveer Singh Goes Nude, Funny Memes Go Viral! Netizens React to Bollywood Actor's Daring Full Monty Act for Paper Magazine.

The Paper Magazine posted the photos of the 'Last Bollywood Superstar' from the shoot where he was seen sitting with his legs crossed while laying down his arms on the rug with an intrepid facial expression. The over-enthusiast actor reportedly, in an interview, shared his thoughts about his eccentric fashion avatar, his larger-than-life person and much more. Needless to mention, as soon the photographs were dropped on social media, the internet went utterly frenzy with commenting and bombarding memes! Once again, the hashtag #RanveerSingh was on the trend, with people sharing reactions and the image of a very-stripped Ranveer Singh that set Twitter on fire. Funny Memes on Ranveer Singh's New Hairstyle Comparing It to Uppi 2 Actor Upendra Rao Go Viral!

Double Trouble!

You were laughing at his clothes, now what will u do.#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/cvoOMLR3Ny — saloon yousafzai (@saloonyousafza2) July 21, 2022

Try To Control Your Laugh!

#RanveerSingh Cockroach when I turn on light at night : pic.twitter.com/pLgyG97aV8 — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2022

Art And The Artist

Lol! BRB, Busy Laughing!

Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy & zomato #RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/brwVN7rZeU — सोज्वळ कार्टी (@sojwalkarti) July 21, 2022

Meme Of The Century

😂 Sorry, I'm not at all here to troll@RanveerOfficial I just found this picture genuinely funny🤣 #ranveerified#ranveersinghpic.twitter.com/xtZh2alnIH — Meena Choudhary (@MeenaC48) July 21, 2022

Inspiration Much?

Meanwhile, the actor will next feature in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on the work front. The brand new Ranveer Singh meme template has proved that the B-town sensation has gone one step further in demonstrating that he honestly has no social consciousness regarding his public appearance and fame persona. The bare-it-all Ranveer has made again created a new plot.

