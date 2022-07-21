Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh does the unimaginable...yet again! The 37-year-old actor broke the internet after posing fully naked for Paper magazine. The pictures of naked Ranveer Singh have gone crazy viral on social media and so have netizens' reactions to them. Let us check out some funny memes and reactions.

Fair Point

People trolled ranveer singh for his wierd dressing sense....now see ,,, he went nude for a photoshoot! — BAADAL (@just_a_m3dico) July 21, 2022

HAHHAHAHA

Ranveer singh sending unsolicited nudes to my TL pic.twitter.com/7NbAobYoIj — ksaddy (@ksaddybruh) July 21, 2022

HMMMM

Ffs who brought these ranveer singh pics on my TL. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/3lJ8J8yNa7 — Kshitij. (@_ghostcookies) July 21, 2022

Way To Go

i think it's kinda v cool & brave of ranveer to bare it all; you goooo @RanveerOfficial 💛💛💛💛 — megha✨ (@GirlBerryman) July 21, 2022

Rude

Stop bringing Ranveer Singh's nude magazine picture 😖 pic.twitter.com/1vY6oSbTRT — MARIAM⁷𓆙𓃥 (@NowBae) July 21, 2022

