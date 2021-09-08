Known for his unique style statement with outlandish hairstyles and quirky costumes, Ranveer Singh is back to his business after going viral for his new hairstyle. The 36-year-old flaunted multiple ponytails at Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's new movie, RC 15 announcement. However, it was Ranveer's bizarro hairstyle that stole the limelight at the star-studded event! Fans are comparing his new look to Uppi 2 actor, Upendra Rao's hairstyle. The Kannada film had released in 2015 and featured Upendra with a comic personality. Netizens have also started sharing funny memes on social media after Ranveer's three ponytails became a trending news for all of them.

Ranveer's New Hairstyle

Ranveer Singh new hair style pic.twitter.com/V0lRSV9ycM — NaDeEm TyAgI🔥 🇮🇳 (@thenadeemtyagi) September 8, 2021

Seriously!?

Oh Yes! It Got To Be Funny

. @RanveerOfficial Aaa Hair style entra 🤣🤣 Chinna Pillalu Santhalo konukune Bommaki unna hair style la Undhi 😂 pic.twitter.com/J5d5ohm30i — ꓷ A Я K 🦇💊 (@GothamHero_) September 8, 2021

Spot Ranveer!

Dress tho kodthav ankunte hair style out of the syllabus ga ochindi anna... expect cheyyalekapoina...@RanveerOfficial Asal aa rendu pilakala concept 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Reel Upendra ni baita chupettalaney ne aathram aasayam goppadhi anna.. 🙇🙇🙇🙇🙇 pic.twitter.com/9B4kUzWcGD — ముగ్గురు మొనగాళ్లు🐯🦁🐯 (@KONIDELAforever) September 8, 2021

Handsome, Right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B__B (@backk_benchers_00)

Madness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memelogical memer (@_memelogical)

Did He Copy Upendra?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telugu Swaggers (@telugu_swaggers)

