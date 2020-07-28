A rare blue lobster that would have ended up as an exotic dish on a table at an Orlando restaurant, got a new life! We think among the lobsters that arrived at the kitchen of the restaurant, only Clawde was lucky enough to have a life-changing experience. Clawde, a female lobster with a rare blue shell that was recently delivered to a Red Lobster restaurant sent to a new home at the Akron Zoo due to its rarity. The zoo in a Facebook post on Sunday said that the Red Lobster employee who found a blue lobster in delivery to the Cuyahoga Falls eatery realised it was a rare one. Rarest Lobsters in The World: One in 30 Million Yellow Lobster Found in New England, View Pics!

After Red Lobster employees discovered the blue lobster, named Clawde by the restaurant chain after their mascot, they contacted the Monterey Bay Aquarium, who then reached out to us. Our animal care staff was able to quickly spring into action and prepare a new home for him. This became possible due to a "conservation partnership called Seafood Watch run by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, strives to help consumers and businesses choose seafood that is farmed sustainably and fished in ways to support a healthy ocean. Both the Akron Zoo and Red Lobster are conservation partners with Seafood Watch". Lobsters Smoke Weed! A Restaurant in Maine is Getting the Crustaceans High to Make Death Less Painful.

They assured that the lobster is getting adjusted to the new home. Dubbed as 'Clawde’s Man Cave', the lobster now resides in the Komodo Kingdom building of the zoo, which is currently closed to guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While coloured lobsters are rare, at times they have made headlines. In May 2019, a Massachusetts restaurant found a blue lobster in its shipment and sent it to a local aquarium. A few months later, a fisherman in Maine caught a rare cotton-candy coloured lobster twice. In another incident, a fisherman caught a two-toned red and black lobster which is a one-in-50-million find.

