Rare Blue Sea Dragons Wash Up on Beach in Texas, But Here's Why One Shouldn't Touch These Sea Slugs (View Pics)

Blue sea dragon (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The nature healing in terms of animal appearances is going quiet regular ever since the lockdown has begun. While some of them are bringing happiness, others are bringing danger. We are referring to the murder hornets that were spotted in the US recently. And if the warnings of giant lizards in Georgia weren't enough, now rare blue sea dragons are washing up on shores in Texas, specifically on the Padre Island. But just as the name suggests, these dragons are dangerous and can cause a severe sting. 'Murder Hornets' in US For The First Time; Know About The Largest Wasps That Kill Almost 50 Humans Per Year!

As per reports in CNN, a 7-year-old boy found four of these dragons at the early start of the month. He was at the Padre Island National Seashore with his family when they came across this sea slug. His father told in the report that they had been visiting the beach for 30 years but it is the first time they saw such a creature. The little one had picked it up in his beach toy. He wanted to touch it but since the family wasn't aware of what it was, they did not let him. The Park put out a post on Facebook to warn others about this creature. Jellyfish Attack! More Than 5,000 People Stung by Bluebottles Jellyfish at Australian Beaches.

The blue dragon aquatic creatures are sea slugs. They look quite exquisite in their appearance with blue and silver colours which shine in the sunlight. They are barely 3 cms but their size is no match for the damage they can cause. They have an extremely painful sting, even more than the Portuguese man of war jellyfish, which they prey on. They store the stinging cells from these jellyfish and use it on their prey in the future. So if you happen to touch them, they release these cells which can be very painful.