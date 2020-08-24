If you have been active on social media these last few days then you'd have seen a lot of memes and jokes all asking, "Rasode Me Kaun Tha?" Thanks to musician Yashraj Mukhate who made a song on a clip from Saath Nibhana Saathiya it has sparked a meme-fest online. Amid all the funny memes and jokes on Kokilaben and Rashi, characters from the TV soap are making people laugh, social media star Ronit Ashra has joined in his funny style. Ashra, popularly known as 'the boy in a wig' has enacted the entire scene dressing up as characters from the serial. And people cannot stop laughing.

Yashraj Mukhate, a music producer posted a Kokilaben rap, turning the entire scene into a song with a catchy tune. And netizens were hooked! In three days, the video has garnered 4 million views and started a new meme trend. Ronit Ashra, who is a popular mimicry artist enacting out many actors by using his wigs and dressing up game, caught on this trend as well. He has posted a video of Mukhate's song with the scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya and exactly imitating it by dialogues. People are loving it. Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

Check The Video Here:

So funny, isn't it? Everyone has commented with laughing smileys. The entire scene in itself is so funny now that you look back at it after so many years. Not to forget, the scene of Gopi Bahu washing the laptop with soap and water. That scene can never go old. And now we have another one, that will be reminded over and over again, thanks to the latest song.

