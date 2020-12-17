2020's been the year of a pandemic. And although things start looking better with the initial administrating of the COVID-19 vaccine, things will have to continue in the same way for a while. With the holiday season of Christmas 2020 and New Years' Eve coming up, extra precautions need to be taken about these celebrations. To ensure all precautions are taken, Canada declared Santa Claus as an essential worker. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his concern to country's Minister of Health about Santa Claus' visit this Christmas and whether it will be safe for him to travel. In response, a video of Dr Theresa Tam's interview with Santa Claus himself has been posted online. In this video, the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada declared Father Christmas as an essential worker so he can come bearing gifts for the good kids. Santa Claus also gives out an important message for everyone to celebrate safely. Santa Claus Brings COVID-19 Along! 75 People in Belgian Care Home Infected With Coronavirus After Christmas Special Event Sees 'Superspreader' as Father Christmas.

The visit of Santa Claus is one of the most exciting things for every child at this time of year. But amid the pandemic, all necessary precautions have to be taken. So naturally kids and their parents would have questions about Santa's visit this festive season. But Canada's health officers have dealt with it in the most significant way. Now Santa Claus is an essential worker as he will be working in the holidays. Santa assures that he has been taking necessary precautions, self isolating since a long time, and also has custom-made masks that fit on his beard. This time, we have seen ornaments of Santa Claus wearing masks too.

Check PM Trudeau's Tweet Concerning Santa Claus' Visit:

Hey, @PattyHajdu! I’ve been getting more and more questions about Santa Claus and whether he’ll be able to safely travel across Canada this Christmas. I know you’ve been working closely with @GovCanHealth on this, so do you think that’ll be possible? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 16, 2020

Patty Hajdu, Canadian Minister of Health shared link of a video where Dr Tam spoke with Santa Claus about his visit.

Watch the Video Here:

Parents, #Santa and I had a call to discuss his #ChristmasEve plan, and don’t worry – he’s cleared as an essential worker in Canada. Santa also has a special message for all the kids out there. Watch it now: pic.twitter.com/3Wr2YOjmVs — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) December 16, 2020

So adorable! It is indeed a cute way to give out the crucial message of celebrating safely. Santa Claus says he is safe and the kids need not worry. The country has seen a surge in the number of cases in this ongoing second wave of COVID-19. In the last week, PM and country's top health officials have given statements about the need to stay cautious in the approaching festival season. Meanwhile, the country has also received its first batch of Pfizer vaccine this week.

