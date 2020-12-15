Come December and Christmas cheer is everywhere. But despite the urge to go out, buy gifts, meet Santa Claus and celebrate, we must not forget that we are still in midst of a pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines may have started in some countries, the deadly coronavirus continues to spread. This recent case from Belgium points why we should not get carried away in the festive spirit. After a Santa Claus visited a Belgian care home, over 75 people were found to be infected within a week! One of them is on oxygen support, while others continue to be treated. The man is said to be a "superspreader". Virtual celebrations may be the best way to spend Christmas 2020.

Santa Claus was called in to spread Christmas cheer among the 150 plus residents in the Hemelrijck care home in Mol, Antwerp. The man dressed as Saint Nicholas attended the event last weekend and within a week, 14 staff members and 61 residents were found to be infected. The man who became Santa Claus fell ill and tested positive three days after visiting the facility. So health officials began testing the home and found 75 patients! This time Christmas get together plans are also to be done among less number of people.

The mayor of Mol Win called it a dark day for the care home in his statement to local media. "It is a very great mental strain to bear for the man that played St Nicholas, as well as for the organisers and the staff," he said. During the event everyone was wearing masks, but Santa Claus came in close contact with the elderly. Initially all the rules were followed but once in the celebratory mode, there was clearly a compromise. Patients are suffering from mild to moderate symptoms. The Santa Claus volunteer may or may not be a superspreader as per a top virologist from Belgium. "Even for a super-spreader, these are too many infections at once," he told DailyMail report. But added that calling in a Santa Claus for such celebrations was not a wise idea. Santa Claus Gets COVID-19! NHS Ad For Christmas 2020 to Celebrate Health Workers Gets Slammed Online, Authorities Apologise After Facing Flak.

Santa Claus may be ready for their visits wearing face masks, but it is really important to ensure all safety precautions are being followed at all times. Wearing a mask and maintaining social distance is a must and during events, they should be followed with equal measures.

