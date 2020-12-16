Christmas is a joyful festival celebrated with grand celebrations across countries. The day is observed by following various customs, traditions and practices in different parts of the country. Christmas falls on December 25 marking the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. Churches conduct special programmes include night mass and prayers to celebrate the day. People prefer to spend the day with their families in varying festivities. They meet their relatives and friends, exchange gifts and be merry. However, COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed celebrations across countries this year. But don't let your festive spirit go down, instead send these messages and greetings with them in advance. Share these advance Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year wishes and celebrate the day.

Send these New Year greetings with your closed ones and tell them to be safe and healthy at homes. Worldwide various celebratory events have been either cancelled or turned online to avoid the spread of coronavirus. You can organise online parties and invite your friends and family for it. While you may be away from them physically, you can connect to them through these means. Meanwhile, share these New Year 2021 HD Images and wallpapers on social and wish your friends on the occasion.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing That the Magic of the Season Be With You Always. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year.

Facebook Greetings Read: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Reflect on the Special Moments. Ring In the Year With the People Who Make Them So Special.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Enjoy Christmas With the Ones You Love and Step Into the New Year With Lots of Happiness and Good Health. Wishing You a Merry Christmas and a Very Happy New Year!

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing You a Merry Christmas 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Merry Christmas.

Download Christmas And New Year WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings. You can also download Christmas and New Year WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones. We wish you a Merry Christmas and New Year in advance.

