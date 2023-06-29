Hansal Mehta is known for his honest and critical view of the world and his unflinching and unapologetic commentary on the world. The most recent tweet by the acclaimed filmmaker criticizes Byju’s and highlights how the director actually spoke out about the wrong-doings of the app long before the recent controversies. Mehta wrote a series of tweets about the learning app and actually spoke about employees of Byju's who tried to convince him that his daughter actually needed extra help and was academically poor. Byju’s CEO Raveendran Admits Mistakes, Assures Quick Resolution, CFO Ajay Goel Offers Deadlines for Closing Audits at Shareholder Meet: Reports.

Byju’s - the learning platform that was believed to have revolutionized e-learning in India, has been facing several allegations and problems for sometime now. From people claiming that they were tricked by Byju’s sales people into taking debt they probably cannot repay to top management’s resignation and several reports on alleged mistreatment of employees, the start-up has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism in recent times. Addressing these allegations and also talking about his own experience with the company, Hansal Mehta brought back his initial criticism of Byju’s App, which he made back in 2021.

I’d called out Byjus when they came to my house trying to sell programs that my daughter did not need during the pandemic. They tried to convince her that she was poor academically in order to make an extra buck. I had to drive them out of my house. I was trolled for mocking the… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 27, 2023

There I said it 2 years ago. Scam S4 - The Byju scam. https://t.co/dNTDHSL5Kf — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 27, 2023

The director, whose most recent release - Scoop on Netflix - has received applause for its gripping storyline and subtly commentary on the real-life inspirations. Based on Ms Jigna Vora's 2019 memoir - Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, the show has captured the reality of India with much vigour. Hansal Mehta has been known for making fictionalized stories that capture and narrate real-life instances and news stories with a lot of grace and novice. And the director’s comparison of calling the struggles of Byju’s App as “Scam S4 - The Byju scam” has made many questions if the director is hinting at covering this subject in a future project.

