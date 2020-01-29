Tennesse Man Smokes Marijuana in Front of Judge During Court Hearing for Possession of Drug

Man smokes marijuana in courtroom (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

A Tennesse man who was advocating for the legalisation of marijuana tried to prove his argument by smoking a joint in front of the judge. 20-year-old Spencer Boston is now facing charges of disorderly conduct and possession of a Schedule VI drug. The incident occurred on Monday during a Wilson County court hearing where Spencer who was facing charges of simple drug possession. He was arguing in favour of legalisation of marijuana to Judge Haywood Berry where he took out a rolled marijuana cigarette out of his pocket, lit and smoked it. Terrifying! Man Smokes Cigarette on Spirit Airlines Flight to Minneapolis, Video Goes Viral

Reportedly, the people in the courtroom burst out laughing seeing the man's act. He is being held on $3,000 bail. Witness said that they understood it was marijuana due to the smell. As everyone in the courtroom laughed, cops immediately took him into custody. The courtroom video which was released later shows Spencer reaching into his jacket pocket and pulling out a joint and lighting it. He takes multiple puffs making everyone there laugh. Security officials can be seen quickly intervening and taking him into custody. The joint he spoke was collected as evidence.

Man Smokes Marijuana in Courtroom:

Lt. Scott Moore, a spokesman for the Wilson County Sheriff' Office said, "I've been here 20 years and this is the first time I've ever seen that." Spencer now faces charges including disorderly conduct and simple possession of marijuana. He is currently being held on $3,000 bond according to online jail records. He will have to spend 10 days in Wilson County Jail as the Judge held him in contempt of the court. The spokesperson at Barry's office said that the judge did not comment on the incident.