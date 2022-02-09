It’s no fun facing same name problems. And it is definitely not funny to share similar initials with one of the world’s most famous celebrities. But that’s the dilemma the official Twitter page for THV11, a news station based out of Little Rock in Arkansas, is facing. They share almost the same name with Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, the planet’s most popular boy band group. For the uninitiated, the handsome K-pop idol uses the initials ‘thv’ on Instagram. Now, BTS fandom, aka ARMY, tends to mistake the news channel as the official Twitter handle of Kim Taehyung and keep tweeting and tagging it in their posts. On a couple of occasions, the news station has tweeted to point out the difference between them and Kim Taehyung. BTS x Kacha Badam Mashup Video: RM, V, Suga And Other Bangtan Boys Groove To the Viral Bengali Song.

Right after Kim Taehyung’s birthday on December 30, THV11 received a lot of birthday wishes that made them tweet, writing: “As we head into 2022 we want to remind K-pop fans that we are not Kim Tae-hyung (V of BTS), but thank you for all the birthday wishes yesterday.” And again a month later, they tweeted, stating, “This was not a joke tweet, this is for real. We keep getting messages from people thinking we are Kim Tae-hyung. We are not, we are a news station!”

Oh, The Misery!

This was not a joke tweet, this is for real. We keep getting messages from people thinking we are Kim Tae-hyung. We are not, we are a news station! https://t.co/PsqeaMVQEU — THV11 (@THV11) February 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung is busy enjoying his break time. The 26-year-old is having a blast, from playing trumpet to turning a muse for a Korean painter. As for THV11, it looks like the news website will have to face the brunt of Kim Taehyung’s insane popularity.

