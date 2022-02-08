BTS is famous for their ability to pull off difficult dance routines in sync. In a recent fan edit, the seven Bagtan boys can be seen hopping on to the viral sensation "Kacha Badam". The mashup video of the boyband dancing to the Bengali song has been making rounds on the internet. RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, and Jungkook can be seen perfectly dancing in syn with the peppy song. BTS X Samantha’s Pushpa Item Song 'Oo Antava Maava' Is LIT AF! Watch RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook’s Groove in Viral Fan Edit.

Watch The Video, Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)