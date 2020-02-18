TikTok User Falls off Moving Train as Stunt Goes Wrong, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Shares Horrifying Video on Twitter

Man Falls From Running Train While Making TikTok Video (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 18: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday shared a shocking video of a stunt gone wrong in a moving train. The video, which appears to be filmed on a TikTok, shows a man putting his life on danger just for the sake of video for video-sharing social networking platform. The clip shows a man hanging on a doorway of a moving train. Skullbreaker Challenge: Dangerous TikTok Trend Goes Viral; Here's Why You Should Not Attempt it (Watch Videos).

Seconds into the video, the man loses his balance and tumbles on the rail tracks. As people were screaming in horror, the man eventually stands up at the end of the video and appears unhurt. TikTok Craze Claims Another Life, Uttar Pradesh Teen Shot Dead as Pistol Goes Off While Filming Video on App.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Piyush Goyal criticised the stunt. "Chalti train mein stunt dikhana bahaduri nahi, moorkhta ki nishani hai. Niyam ka palan kare aur surakshit yatra ka anand le (Showing stunts in a moving train is a sign of cowardice, not bravery. Your life is priceless, do not put it in danger)," he wrote. The minister also urged traveller to follow rules.

Tweet Shared by Piyush Goyal:

The clip has received over 16,000 views and tons of reactions, most of them are netizens criticising the stunt. TikTok, a video sharing application, allows users to post a clip of themselves performing acts, lip-syncing songs, and stunts.