Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled a special public artwork, dubbed as 'Together We Fly' at Zydus Corporate Park, the headquarters of Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad. The 262ft-wide and 85ft-high installation is a tribute to all the Corona Warriors under the special initiative of the Corona Quilt Project (CQP).

The global pandemic acted like a common thread that despite isolating, brought us together in many ways. Unpredictable lockdowns, loss of loved ones, total isolation from the outer world, loss of physical connection, and social mobility have made us face prodigious challenges. The situation got even dreadful during the second wave of COVID-19. ZyCoV-D, COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Zydus Cadila, To Be Introduced in These Seven States Initially.

In the course of those uncanny times, 'The Corona Quilt Project' was like a glimmer of hope for all the Corona Warriors, reminding them that they are not alone, and there were many like them undergoing the same agony.

Together We Fly- The Corona Quilt Project's Art Installation In Zydus Cadila Headquarters, Gujarat

The Corona Quilt Project took a modern take on quilting tales of strength and hope. One such tale was quilted in the huge facade of Zydas Cadila Headquarters on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway in Ahmedabad. 'Together We Fly', the magnificent artwork, has an impressive story to tell.

The beautiful artwork focuses on individual pieces of art, handwritten notes, poems, photography, and much more by people during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second deadly wave. 'Together We Fly' artwork, measures 262-feet wide and 85-feet high, has 15,000 unique emotions dedicated to the spirit of thousands of corona warriors and all those who stood together during the horrible Covid period. The message and snaps have been captured, gracefully, on an expanse of 22,000 square feet.

The montage is a tribute to corona warriors including doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, police personnel, researchers, and healthcare fraternity who have been the core strength and biggest support system of the city during the pandemic. The squares were divided into 75 parts by tailors, weighing 3 tons, to 90 feet in height.

The initiative is co-created by Meha Patel, art connoisseur, designer and entrepreneur from the family of Zydus promoters along with Dia Mehhta Bhupal and Neha Modi – founders of Corona Quilt Project (CQP).

Visual Representation Of The Artwork

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zydus x Corona Quilt Project (@zydusxcoronaquiltproject)

Zydus X Corona Quilt Project

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zydus x Corona Quilt Project (@zydusxcoronaquiltproject)

Hon’ble Chief Minister Of Gujarat Unveils 'Together We Fly’ As Part Of The Corona Quilt Project At Zydus Headquarters

Stunning Artwork Installation By The Corona Quilt Project in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Corona Quilt Project (@coronaquiltproject)

What Is The Corona Quilt Project?

The Corona Quilt Project presents a variety of experiences, celebrating the power and the resilience of citizens. The Corona Quilt Project is a global community initiative, asking people from all over the globe to creatively communicate their experience with the pandemic. The kind initiative was conceived during the initial tough weeks of the pandemic as a way to link people and discuss self-expression and mental health problems. It is a collaborative venture of IIFL, The Godrej Group, JSW, Bombay Shirt Company, Bombay Municipality Community (BMC).

The Corona Quilt Project is made up of squares created by Indian citizens belonging to different social and economical strata. It is a cumulative, tangible voice of hope, suffering, disruptions, stress, and a fresh start. The Corona Quilt Project took inspiration from India’s quilting traditions that frame tales of family love, care, and attachment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2021 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).