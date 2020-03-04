ToiletPaper Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Social Media As Netizens Mock Australians for Stockpiling Loo Rolls Over Coronavirus Fear

#ToiletPaper Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Instagram)

The scare of coronavirus is going insanely high. With the increasing number of infected cases, people across the world is panicked at the moment. They are doing everything possible to prevent themselves from catching the deadly virus. However, Australians response to coronavirus fear has got the netizens talking. A video recently went viral that showed supermarket shelves in Sydney were cleared in minutes, reportedly forcing one chain to enforce four-pack buying limit. Paranoid Australians who have been stockpiling loo rolls for the worst are now mocked online. #ToiletPaper funny memes and jokes have taken over social media as netizens are poking fun at the Aussies for clearing out supermarket shelves over the COVID-19 fear. Chinese Woman Burns 3,000 Yuan in Microwave Trying to Disinfect From Coronavirus.

Imagine getting stuck on the toilet and finding you are down to the last square. Isn’t it the worst doomsday scenario? This is what appears to be the nightmare for Aussies. Apparently, shoppers are worried that the outbreak of the coronavirus in China will disrupt the supply of toilet paper, despite being produced on mass in Australia. The way they have stockpiled toilet papers, it seems like they somehow decided the coronavirus has gastro-like symptoms. Coronavirus Scare Leads to ‘Wuhan Shake,’ People Greet Foot-to-Foot Instead of Handshake to Prevent COVID-19 Spread.

The rest of the world could not digest this insanity, so they decided to cope through memes. #ToiletPaperGate, #ToiletPaper and #ToiletPaperCrisis trend on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms, with people poking fun at the ‘crisis.’

Australia Toilet Paper Crisis Memes:

If you need that much bog roll for a potential 14 day quarantine, I think Coronavirus is the least of your troubles 💩🤦🏼‍♀️ #ToiletPaperApocalypse #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/GvSAjkZLtm — KB (@KTB1115) March 4, 2020

Empty Shelves!

Why are people bulk/panic buying toilet paper amid the coronavirus epidemic, how is toilet paper going to save you? Photo source: @Karma_of_Belle #BCM212 #MYCURIOSITY #Toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/5N1C8Cgwwf — Danielle Godden (@danielle_godden) March 3, 2020

Where Are They?

Alright!

The women behind me at the Aldi check out #toiletpaper #coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/XnenmvnQaR — Sonia Giusto (@SoniaCrestpac) March 3, 2020

LOL!

In Australia, first you get the toilet paper, then you get the power... pic.twitter.com/LMUSqj9F0g — Simpsons vs Liberals (@SimpsonsVsLibs) March 4, 2020

Hilarious!

LMAO

According to reports, in Australia, the toilet paper buying frenzy began on the weekend after new cases of COVID-19 emerged, and the first local death was reported. As per the latest numbers, the country had recorded 41 cases of coronavirus and one death. Staying clean and hygienic is highly recommended in the crisis, but panic buying is not.