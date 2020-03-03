Coronavirus Scare Leads to ‘Wuhan Shake,’ People Greet Foot-to-Foot Instead of Handshake to Prevent COVID-19 Spread (Watch Video)

Wuhan Shake (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

The Coronavirus scare is only increasing with infecting thousands of people globally. The panic has gripped nations so much that government are tightening airport security, even more than what it already was, introducing severe measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Amid the ongoing scare, a video has gone viral on social media, the 'Wuhan Shake.' Yes, the Novel Coronavirus scare has led people in Wuhan, China greets foot-to-foot instead of handshake so they can prevent COVID-19 spread. The move has been lauded by viewers online since it was uploaded on Twitter and shared widely on other social media platforms.

In the viral clip uploaded on Twitter, a group of men can be seen wearing face masks and saying hello to each other. The first man is shown waving off a handshake invitation and offers his foot instead. Both greet each other foot-to-foot instead of a handshake, and the foot greeting continued throughout the video with three different people.

Twitter user @V_actually shared the clip with the caption, "People in China found another way to greet since they can't shake hands. The Wuhan Shake. I love how people can adapt and keep a sense of humor about stressful situations."

Watch Video:

People in China found another way to greet since they can't shake hands. The Wuhan Shake. I love how people can adapt and keep a sense of humor about stressful situations. pic.twitter.com/P8MSfOdJ2H — •*¨*•.¸¸✯*･🍃Ꮙ🍃•*¨*•.¸¸✯*¨ (@V_actually) February 29, 2020

The term ‘Wuhan Shake’ instantly caught netizens’ attention as they continued to praise the unique greeting during the global crisis. Named for the city of China where the virus was originated, the clip quickly surfaced on social media. The video has come at the time when health officials across the world are suggesting individuals limit physical contacts. Both French and Italian governments have advised against the physical greetings, air kisses or kissing on the cheeks with their cultures as a means to prevent the deadly virus.