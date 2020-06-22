After an eventful Sunday here comes another Monday! While we say goodbye to yet another week amid the coronavirus pandemic, we hope this new week is full of happiness for you and gets us some respite from COVID-19. As we wait for a vaccine to be developed for this contagious disease, you must stay at home while we bring to you everything that that is gaining popularity on social media. Make this week count, meanwhile, we wish you an amazing Monday! We are set to update you with the everything that happens on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc. via this viral live blog.

Just like every other morning, Twitter wakes up on a positive note, motivating us with its trending hashtags like #MondayMotivation, #MondayFeelings, #MondayMood and #Monday thoughts trending on Twitter. People are sharing positive thoughts and feelings on the internet to give out the right vibes to kickstart your day. Apart from that, it is No Panty Day 2020 and this rather unique event has its fair share of presence on Twitter as well. Talking about birthdays of big names, it is Dan Brown, Meryl Streep and Anwar Hadid's birthday. In India, it is Late Amrish Puri, Karan Grover and Tom Alter's birthday. Fans have taken over social media to wish their favourite stars.

That is it as of now but we will stay with you throughout the day via this viral live blog and whatever hits the trending page today will be at your fingertips. All trending updates across various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, etc. will be here! Be it funny memes or any emotional video that netizens can't stop sharing, we will keep you updated. Stay tuned with us.