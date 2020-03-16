Yes, it is Monday! We do not know how to cheer you up. Because like you, even we are feeling the blues. Besides the pandemic seems to have made it even worse. But life goes on, and so our social media feeds. Encouraging everyone to start their day with positivity, social media users have started their Monday morning sharing some motivational quotes and messages to make you feel alive and prepare for the rest of the day. #MondayMotivation and #MondayThoughts are hence trending on Twitter with users sending across positivity to feel a little less blue. Watch out this space to know what else is being shared by netizens today on March 16, 2020. This article will be updated with the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to stay in the news and on social media too. Countries hit by COVID-19 are taking drastic measures to contain the spread. People are social distancing and urging each other to stay at home as much as possible to prevent themselves from getting the virus. This seems to be the only way to hold on the spread. Amid the ongoing global crisis, there are some light-hearted videos, humorous posts and satirical memes that is keeping the smile. With the hours passing by, we are expecting some more viral content related to everything that is happening around the world.

Stay tuned with us as we will bring you what the internet is buzzing about at the moment. From funny videos to heart-wrenching posts to memes and tweets related to the pandemic, watch out what has gripped the netizens.