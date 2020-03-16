'Work From Home' Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Employees Show the Hilarious Side of WFH Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Work from home memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The deadly pandemic of Coronavirus has instilled much fear among everyone globally. With no definite cure in sight and the rising number of deaths, people are abiding by social distancing and working from home. In fact, a lot of companies have asked their employees to work from home for a few weeks, until the COVID-19 outbreak at least slows down. But working from home is not as exciting as it sounds, at least, not for everyone. And as more and more people are resorting to working from home, they are sharing funny memes and jokes on the perks and disadvantages of this working style. WFH funny memes are trending across social media platforms. And if you are among those who too are logging in to their work from home, you would totally relate. Working From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Twitterati Come Up With Great Makeshift Desk Ideas to Deal With WFH.

In the last few weeks, several countries including India have advised citizens to stay at home and avoid crowded places. And one of the many ways of doing it, is to avoid travel to work. While some schools and colleges have declared holidays, companies have asked their employees to work from their homes. As the new trend of work has picked up, so have the memes on it. So talking about the disturbances of kids or pets to the sheer laziness of working comfortably from home, funny memes and jokes on work from home are being shared online. How Shakespeare and Issac Newton Utilized Their Time Working From Home During Quarantine and Pandemic.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on 'Work From Home':

What It Feels Like

working from home for 1 day because you feel like it vs working from home for weeks because you have to pic.twitter.com/gIpiMcPHHr — salaryman (@bobby) March 10, 2020

When You Have Pets For Company

Working from home pic.twitter.com/fi85PJhFze — Irena Buzarewicz (@IrenaBuzarewicz) March 9, 2020

Some Bosses Right Now...

Did You Die?

All corporates to their employees who are requesting a #WorkFromHome : pic.twitter.com/w0iPFzpbo8 — me_gauri (@gauri_mehendale) March 16, 2020

The Best Part About WFH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WFH [Working From Home] Memes (@wfhmemes) on Nov 15, 2018 at 6:12pm PST

Next Question Please

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOLism (@lolism.in) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:05am PDT

How WFH Feels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cathy Harrington (@mum2veganteen) on Mar 16, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

Double Happiness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Socially Sarcastic (@social._sarcasm) on Mar 16, 2020 at 12:48am PDT

Oops

How Many of You Right Now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WFH [Working From Home] Memes (@wfhmemes) on Oct 24, 2018 at 8:40pm PDT

Some Are Still Waiting

Me waiting for the work email that says I can work from home pic.twitter.com/DlVpwnBxYE — maile (@maile__) March 16, 2020

So not everyone has got the work from home and those who have got it, are really enjoying making the memes it seems. Nonetheless, these jokes are so relatable. Are you among lucky/unlucky ones to be working from home amidst this pandemic?