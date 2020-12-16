Good morning, people! Another day is here, filled with positivity. To begin the day, people are already sharing #WednesdayWisdom and #WednesdayThoughts, on Twitter. The good morning messages cheer up the mood, and will force you to get up from the bed and start your day. In addition, to the viral hashtags, more videos, photos and tweets are expected to surface on the internet. To know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes that netizens are sharing today, December 16, 2020.

December 16 is an important day for people in India. Vijay Diwas is observed in the country, observe Indian military's victory over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Hence, more tweets and tributes will surface on the internet in the coming hours. In addition, there will surely be more positive quotes to help you survive the day, with positivity. Furthermore, we expect memes, jokes and more to go viral, and sharing laughter on social media.

To know the latest updates from the world of social media, stay in tune with us. Meanwhile, remember that we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Reach out to your near ones, stay home and safe.