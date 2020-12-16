Jyoti Kisange Amge, notable for being the world’s smallest living woman according to Guinness World Records, celebrates her 27th birthday, today, December 16, 2020. Born in the city of Nagpur, there is nothing that Amge cannot do. Born with a rare condition that restricts her height, Amge is globally known, not only because of the Guinness World Record title, but her skill and witty personality. She is extremely smart and often revealed her interest in the field of acting. There are many interesting things about Jyoti, not many of you may have known. On her birthday, we bring you some lesser-known facts about Jyoti that will inspire you to achieve your dreams, no matter what.

Jyoti was born on December 16, 1993, in Nagpur to Kishan and Ranjana Amge. According to the Guinness World Records, she weighs 11 pounds and stands 23 inches, two-foot, six inches tall.

Her restricted height is because of a genetic disorder called achondroplasia. Her family got to know about her condition when she was only five years old. A rare form of dwarfism, it occurs as a sporadic mutation in approximately 80% of cases, associated with advanced paternal age, or maybe inherited as an autosomal dominant genetic disorder.

The average adult height for people with achondroplasia is 52 inches for males and 42 inches for females, which makes Jyoti’s case so unique.

It was on Jyoti’s 18th birthday, in 2011, when Guinness Book of Records declared her the world’s smallest woman at 2 feet and six inches tall.

As a teenager at school in Nagpur, Jyoti had her own small desk and chair, her clothes and everything is custom made for her.

After winning the title of the world’s smallest woman, Jyoti has set her eyes on acting as career, and she is no new to TV. She has appeared on many Indian shows.

"My biggest dream is that I go to Hollywood and become an actress," she was quoted once in reports. And her dreams sure have come true. On August 13, 2014, Jyoti was cast in the fourth season of the horror anthology series, 'American Horror Story: Freak Show," which premiered on October 8, 2014.

She even co-hosted ‘Lo show dei Record’ with Italian TV presenter, Teo Mammucari, in 2012 on the Italian channel Canale 5.

Jyoti was featured in the 2009 documentary titled ‘Body Shock: Two Foot High Teen,” a documentary series produced in the UK about the lives and conditions of extraordinary people.

These are a few interesting things about Jyoti; not many people may have known. With her achievements, she is truly an inspiration to many. We wish the world’s smallest woman, Jyoti, a very happy and blessed birthday.

