The shootdowns of two smaller objects over Alaska and Canada – and another over Michigan on Sunday has raised suspicions of extraterrestrial activity in the US. Earlier on February 4, US airforce had shot down what they said was a chinese surveillance balloon in the South Carolina coast. However, Pentagon has clarified that there are no indications of aliens or extraterrestrial activity. So far, the Pentagon has not found evidence to indicate Earthly visits from intelligent alien life. UFO Sighted Again? US Closes Airspace Over Parts of Lake Michigan for 'Defence Related Reasons' After Shooting Down Unidentified Flying Objects Above Alaska and Canada.

Aliens Over US?

Pentagon update: "No indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity" in connection with unidentified flying objects - REU https://t.co/AcsbmMh6Cz — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)