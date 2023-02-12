Mumbai, February 12: The much-hyped conspiracy theory "Project Blue Beam" is going viral on social media, and users are claiming that the project has been activated to save the human race in case of an alien invasion. The conspiracy that was allegedly born in French Canada, is one of the trending topics for conspiracy theorists. The theory has gained a great deal of traction on the internet over the past few years.

The theory is once again out after recent sightings of UFOs over the skies of the US, Canada, and China. On Saturday, a US warplane shot down an unidentified object flying over Canada. The UFO was downed in a joint operation by the neighbors. This operation marked the second such take-down in their skies since the dramatic takedown of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago. China, on Sunday, also witnessed an unidentified object flying over Rizhao. The Chinese authorities were preparing to take down the object in the waters near the coastal city of Rizhao, local media reported. UFO or Aliens Invading Earth? Netizens Explore Theories of 'Alien Invasion', Share Funny Memes and Jokes After US Fighter Jets Shot Down Unidentified Object Flying Over Canada.

What is Project Blue Beam?

According to conspiracy theorists, Project Blue Beam is a secret project floated by NASA and the United Nations with the purpose to create an artificial "Second Coming" in order to control people and restore the New World Order. The project uses the most powerful technologies to spread a new religion on Earth and create various simulation images to establish total control over humans, after which the New World Order will finally be established. UFO Shot Down? Russian Air Defences Claim To Destroy Mysterious Ball-Shaped Object Near The Sea of Azov; Watch Viral Video.

Operation blue beem is activated. Dont fall for the UFO alien invasion . 😉Your welcome — William Barnard (@William00075961) February 12, 2023

Project blue beam: a joint project of NASA and the United Nations, uses the most powerful technologies to spread a new religion on Earth and create various simulation images to establish total control over humans, after which the New World Order will finally be established. pic.twitter.com/jBmLXrV6oH — THETZILLA (@thetzilla) February 12, 2023

Aliens are demons …please for the love of God wake up https://t.co/FFPw7Ytz28 — Red Maven (@TheRedMaven) February 12, 2023

The claims of Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) sightings aren’t new. People often mistake any unusual-looking object in the sky as a UFO. Several videos of such UFOs have found their way to social media in the past. Although, no one has been able to prove the authenticity of such videos and the existence of extra-terrestrial life. Many conspiracy theories claim that Area 51 in Nevada of the US hides aliens and their technologies behind its walls.

