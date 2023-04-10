Mumbai, April 10: A clip of a ‘glowing’ cube-shaped UFO that was spotted in the sky by a group of hunters has recently made its way to social media. Scott C. Waring, a conspiracy theorist, posted the video to his ‘UFO Sightings Daily’ YouTube channel on April 05.

Now this is interesting, hunters went out in search for prey when they encountered a glowing cube UFO. The cube is clearly lower in the beginning of the video and then much higher in at the end of the video. I use two specific bushes on the ground to get the right perspective and distance, he wrote in the description of the video. UFO Sighting: 'Cigar-Shaped UFO' Approaches an Airplane Mid-Air; What Happens Next Leaves Passengers Baffled (Watch Video).

As per Scott, the eyewitness of this sighting stated, “It was a strange cube floating in the air. I was with 3 friends. We were out hunting. We walked up into a clear cut and there it was. Maybe 300 feet away and about 50 feet off the ground. Strangely none of us remembered this. It wasn't until I was moving some random video clips did I discover it. I have the video. Again, very oddly, once we observed this cube for a while the 3 of us just turned and left. As it was simply of no more interest to us. How would do that? Just turn and walk away from a UFO.”

Hunters Roaming in Woods Spot Cube-Shaped 'UFO'

Compounded with the fact they all forgot about the UFO, as if the UFO itself erased the person short term memory. But they found the video and remembered it. When I had a UFO of dozens of 747 size UFOs (many soldiers in the parking lot stared upward in silence at them for 15 minutes) sighting in Rapid City, South Dakota in the USAF back in 1990, I too forgot for a few days...oddly, not thinking about it at all, later realizing the memory was hidden from me by the UFOs themselves, Scott further wrote in the description. UFO in Uruguay? Uruguayan Air Force Investigating Sighting of Flashing Lights in Sky Over Termas de Almiron.

Short term memory can be altered using alien technology, clearly aliens use it when UFOs are seen but not wanting to be seen, he added.

