Would you celebrate the birthday of the one that has been giving you trouble for a year and continues to do so? If you think it should be yes, then let us remind you today marks the birthday of coronavirus or COVID-19. Yes, the first confirmed case of the deadly virus dates back to November 17, 2019, in China. And people have taken to social media platforms wishing the virus an 'Un-happy Birthday' with funny memes! Messages like 'Wishing you to disappear from my life ASAP' are being posted online. Some have also shared photos of the virus having a birthday party and cake as people wearing masks clap standing around. 1 Year Since Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case of COVID-19 Traced Back to November 17, 2019, in China's Hubei Province.
As more and more people became aware that it's COVID-19's birthday, people began hurling abuses and wished it never got to celebrate another birthday ever again. Well, that's everyone's prayer at the moment. People also posted funny memes on how a virus stayed so long on Earth that it could complete a year while a full-proof vaccine is yet to reach countries suffering from the disease.
May This Be Your Last Birthday!
Happy birthday #covid
Wishing you to disappear from my life asap. pic.twitter.com/vGKN4xHnOp
— Afiq : Corona Semua Merana (@apitnxm) November 17, 2020
You Heard it Right!
i just heard someone say it's covid's birthday today i- pic.twitter.com/QFyTAAsvXH
— clandestine meetings✨ (@sohaaaay) November 17, 2020
HAHA Yes, Never Went Actually!
#Wuhan trending #Covid Happy birthday
Me - pic.twitter.com/BoiNZtDY2O
— krishna joshi (@crushnaaah) November 17, 2020
Double Amen!
Happy 1st Birthday COVID 19, Less Life 🥳 Less blessings ijn 🎂. Hope you don’t make it too your second birthday. Amen ❤️❤️
— Chibuzor X Osarodion (@chibz_2020) November 17, 2020
Yes Please!
Happy Birthday COVID-19.
Now please die soon.
17-11-2019 #Wuhan
— Nitish Rajput (@nitishrajpute) November 17, 2020
Not-So-Happy Birthday to You:
Awwwww Happy Birthday, COVID! The first year has FLOWN by. pic.twitter.com/wyf2kCLb5h
— Sooz "Princess Nut Nuts" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 17, 2020
The past year has been very different and difficult for people on Earth. From financial constraints to being physically distant from loved ones and travel restrictions, COVID-19 has caused more than enough troubles for people. As it, unfortunately, completed a year on this planet, we wish you to vanish away and never gain strength ever again. We wish you an UnHappy Birthday, COVID-19.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).