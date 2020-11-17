Would you celebrate the birthday of the one that has been giving you trouble for a year and continues to do so? If you think it should be yes, then let us remind you today marks the birthday of coronavirus or COVID-19. Yes, the first confirmed case of the deadly virus dates back to November 17, 2019, in China. And people have taken to social media platforms wishing the virus an 'Un-happy Birthday' with funny memes! Messages like 'Wishing you to disappear from my life ASAP' are being posted online. Some have also shared photos of the virus having a birthday party and cake as people wearing masks clap standing around. 1 Year Since Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case of COVID-19 Traced Back to November 17, 2019, in China's Hubei Province.

As more and more people became aware that it's COVID-19's birthday, people began hurling abuses and wished it never got to celebrate another birthday ever again. Well, that's everyone's prayer at the moment. People also posted funny memes on how a virus stayed so long on Earth that it could complete a year while a full-proof vaccine is yet to reach countries suffering from the disease.

May This Be Your Last Birthday!

You Heard it Right!

HAHA Yes, Never Went Actually!

Double Amen!

Yes Please!

Not-So-Happy Birthday to You:

The past year has been very different and difficult for people on Earth. From financial constraints to being physically distant from loved ones and travel restrictions, COVID-19 has caused more than enough troubles for people. As it, unfortunately, completed a year on this planet, we wish you to vanish away and never gain strength ever again. We wish you an UnHappy Birthday, COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).