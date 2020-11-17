Would you celebrate the birthday of the one that has been giving you trouble for a year and continues to do so? If you think it should be yes, then let us remind you today marks the birthday of coronavirus or COVID-19. Yes, the first confirmed case of the deadly virus dates back to November 17, 2019, in China. And people have taken to social media platforms wishing the virus an 'Un-happy Birthday' with funny memes! Messages like 'Wishing you to disappear from my life ASAP' are being posted online. Some have also shared photos of the virus having a birthday party and cake as people wearing masks clap standing around. 1 Year Since Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case of COVID-19 Traced Back to November 17, 2019, in China's Hubei Province.

As more and more people became aware that it's COVID-19's birthday, people began hurling abuses and wished it never got to celebrate another birthday ever again. Well, that's everyone's prayer at the moment. People also posted funny memes on how a virus stayed so long on Earth that it could complete a year while a full-proof vaccine is yet to reach countries suffering from the disease.

May This Be Your Last Birthday!

Happy birthday #covid Wishing you to disappear from my life asap. pic.twitter.com/vGKN4xHnOp — Afiq : Corona Semua Merana (@apitnxm) November 17, 2020

You Heard it Right!

i just heard someone say it's covid's birthday today i- pic.twitter.com/QFyTAAsvXH — clandestine meetings✨ (@sohaaaay) November 17, 2020

HAHA Yes, Never Went Actually!

Double Amen!

Happy 1st Birthday COVID 19, Less Life 🥳 Less blessings ijn 🎂. Hope you don’t make it too your second birthday. Amen ❤️❤️ — Chibuzor X Osarodion (@chibz_2020) November 17, 2020

Yes Please!

Happy Birthday COVID-19. Now please die soon. 17-11-2019 #Wuhan — Nitish Rajput (@nitishrajpute) November 17, 2020

Not-So-Happy Birthday to You:

Awwwww Happy Birthday, COVID! The first year has FLOWN by. pic.twitter.com/wyf2kCLb5h — Sooz "Princess Nut Nuts" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 17, 2020

The past year has been very different and difficult for people on Earth. From financial constraints to being physically distant from loved ones and travel restrictions, COVID-19 has caused more than enough troubles for people. As it, unfortunately, completed a year on this planet, we wish you to vanish away and never gain strength ever again. We wish you an UnHappy Birthday, COVID-19.

